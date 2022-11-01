Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Darlene Noci Sells 1,000 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) insider Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $40,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Darlene Noci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $89,922.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $76,188.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Darlene Noci sold 1,604 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $27,316.12.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,024,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,853. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.76. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $40.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Nuvalent by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 35.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Nuvalent

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

