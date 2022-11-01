Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) & Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) and Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Nuvalent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nuvalent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nuvalent and Seelos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvalent 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Nuvalent currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.02%. Seelos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 360.09%. Given Seelos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seelos Therapeutics is more favorable than Nuvalent.

This table compares Nuvalent and Seelos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvalent N/A -23.73% -23.03% Seelos Therapeutics N/A -145.17% -101.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuvalent and Seelos Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvalent N/A N/A -$46.34 million ($1.49) -23.97 Seelos Therapeutics $380,000.00 242.73 -$66.05 million ($0.72) -1.21

Nuvalent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seelos Therapeutics. Nuvalent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seelos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Nuvalent has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seelos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seelos Therapeutics beats Nuvalent on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD). Its preclinical programs include SLS-007, an anti-alpha-synuclein peptidic inhibitor to treat patients with PD; SLS-008, an orally available antagonist for chemoattractant receptor-homologous molecule for the treatment of chronic inflammation in asthma and pediatric orphan indications; SLS-004 for the treatment of PD; SLS-010, an oral histamine H3A receptor antagonist for narcolepsy and related disorders; and SLS-012, an injectable therapy for post-operative pain management. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

