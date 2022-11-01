Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.76 and last traded at $33.70. 86,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 354,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Nuvalent Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $89,922.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 7,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $151,530.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,135,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,052,247.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $89,922.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,652 shares of company stock worth $822,272 in the last quarter. 15.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 141.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

