nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion. nVent Electric also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.58 EPS.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 38,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,982. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.40.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $56,778.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in nVent Electric by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

