O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

OI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.71.

O-I Glass Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 371,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

