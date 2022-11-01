O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.20-$2.25 EPS.

NYSE OI traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $16.44. 1,554,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,689. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,003,000 after acquiring an additional 376,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 349,451 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,165,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after buying an additional 262,359 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 315.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 206,926 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 204,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

