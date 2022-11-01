Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $303.68 million and approximately $21.57 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.84 or 0.07695870 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00091940 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00035405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00069358 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015033 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00025637 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

