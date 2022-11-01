Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000846 BTC on exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $106.42 million and approximately $12.76 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,508.16 or 0.31544243 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012319 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

