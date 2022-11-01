Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Office Properties Income Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.71-$4.73 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on OPI shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:OPI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. 3,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,270. The company has a market capitalization of $750.41 million, a P/E ratio of 170.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.24%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,444.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 417,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 24,912 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 22,992 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

