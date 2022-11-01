OFS Capital (OFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.
OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 63.06%. The business had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 million. On average, analysts expect OFS Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ OFS traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,475. OFS Capital has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $122.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OFS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
