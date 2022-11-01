Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 1.5 %

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

