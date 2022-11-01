Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 1.5 %
Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
