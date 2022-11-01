OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 359,175 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 1,221.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,175 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.47% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $17,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 119,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,306. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $60.06.

