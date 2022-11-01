OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 1,082.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938,133 shares during the period. Li Auto comprises 1.1% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Li Auto worth $39,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 137.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 188,828 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,821,000 after purchasing an additional 112,887 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Li Auto by 13.9% in the first quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,439,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,216,000 after buying an additional 788,169 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 702,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,125,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LI. CLSA started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of Li Auto stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 951,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,464,056. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of -289.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

