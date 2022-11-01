OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 468.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,803 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.51% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $22,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Motco purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 691.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.83. 195,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,544. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $42.75.

