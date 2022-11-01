OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 312.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,054 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,834,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,108 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,835,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 673,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 382,949 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,010,000.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TAIL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 296,342 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.