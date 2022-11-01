OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,643 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IDEV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.54. 53,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,426. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $70.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average of $54.82.

