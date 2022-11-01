OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires 369 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,861. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.42. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

