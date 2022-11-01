OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $1.05 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.7% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.0% during the second quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.9% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $1,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $10.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.41. 251,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,212. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.32. The company has a market cap of $333.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $363.92.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,901 shares of company stock valued at $168,282,556. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

