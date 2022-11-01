OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.48. 430,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,846,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $186.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

