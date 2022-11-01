OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $2.29 Million Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,681,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,415,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $186,654,000 after purchasing an additional 154,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 932,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 30.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 73,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Badger Meter stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,291. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.73. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $115.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.78 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMI. TheStreet raised Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research began coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Badger Meter Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

