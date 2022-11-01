OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,102 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 398.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,387,864,000 after purchasing an additional 608,621 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.81. The company had a trading volume of 204,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,718. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $384.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

