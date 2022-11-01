OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Cowen dropped their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Shares of VLO traded up $4.52 on Tuesday, hitting $130.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.78. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

