OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MA traded up $4.34 on Tuesday, reaching $332.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.01 and a 200-day moving average of $331.12.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.42.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

