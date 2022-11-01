OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $4.67 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.30. The stock had a trading volume of 299,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,115. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.59.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

