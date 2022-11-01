OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 519,969 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 34,096.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519,969 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.7% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPIB. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIB traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $31.11. The stock had a trading volume of 738,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,343. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $36.52.

