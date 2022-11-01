OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 2,077 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 889,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,519,000 after buying an additional 573,287 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 48,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BMY traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $77.55. 412,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,633,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.84. The company has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

