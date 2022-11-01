ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.16 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.16 EPS.

NYSE:OGS opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $92.26.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

