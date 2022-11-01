ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.16 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.16 EPS.
ONE Gas Stock Performance
NYSE:OGS opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $92.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.
ONE Gas Company Profile
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.
