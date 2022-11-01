OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.09.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Up 0.9 %

OMF stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. OneMain has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of OneMain

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.