ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Heronetta Management L.P.

Heronetta Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for approximately 3.6% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ONEOK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in ONEOK by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,659,000 after acquiring an additional 583,454 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after acquiring an additional 527,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.02. 41,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,384. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.63.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

