onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $70.40 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.40 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their price target on onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.16.

ON opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the second quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the third quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

