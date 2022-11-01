onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Mizuho

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $79.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.96.
onsemi Trading Down 9.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $76.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi
In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On onsemi
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in onsemi by 3.4% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in onsemi by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in onsemi by 28.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in onsemi by 29.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in onsemi by 1.6% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.
onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on onsemi (ON)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.