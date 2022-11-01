onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Mizuho

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $79.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.96.

onsemi Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $76.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On onsemi

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in onsemi by 3.4% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in onsemi by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in onsemi by 28.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in onsemi by 29.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in onsemi by 1.6% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

