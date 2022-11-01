onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) PT Lowered to $80.00

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

onsemi (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

onsemi Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $76.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of onsemi

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.