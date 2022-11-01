onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) PT Lowered to $80.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

onsemi Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $76.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of onsemi

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

