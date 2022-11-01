Ontology Gas Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Ontology Gas token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $105.95 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas’ launch date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,084,248 tokens. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.The Ontology Gas (ONG) is the token developed by to be the platform gas. Ontology uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model. ONT is the coin and can be used for staking in consensus, whereas ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.The official Ontology Gas token ticker is “ONG” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

