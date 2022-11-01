Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $10.50 to $12.50. The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.77. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Opera shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 99 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OPRA. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Opera from $9.00 to $8.20 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Opera from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Institutional Trading of Opera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 3,169.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Opera Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $559.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Opera had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 29.29%.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

