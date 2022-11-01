Oppenheimer Increases W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $660.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer to $660.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.
GWW has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $564.50.
W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of GWW stock traded up $8.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $592.70. The company had a trading volume of 284,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,026. The company’s fifty day moving average is $533.49 and its 200 day moving average is $507.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $595.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 52.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 86.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
About W.W. Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
