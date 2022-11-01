Oppenheimer Increases W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $660.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer to $660.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

GWW has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $564.50.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GWW stock traded up $8.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $592.70. The company had a trading volume of 284,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,026. The company’s fifty day moving average is $533.49 and its 200 day moving average is $507.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $595.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 28.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 52.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 86.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.