Oppenheimer Trims Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Target Price to $148.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer to $148.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,479. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Republic Services by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 37.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.