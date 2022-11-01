Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 75061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Osisko Metals Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.90 million and a P/E ratio of -8.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38.

Insider Activity

About Osisko Metals

In other Osisko Metals news, Director Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,095,618 shares in the company, valued at C$13,333,466.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 933,500 shares of company stock valued at $300,265.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec.

