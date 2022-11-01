Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 75061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Osisko Metals Stock Down 2.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.90 million and a P/E ratio of -8.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38.
Insider Activity
About Osisko Metals
Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec.
Featured Stories
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.