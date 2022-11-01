Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OUST shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ouster to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ouster from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:OUST traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. 1,040,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,834. Ouster has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 8.32.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a negative net margin of 263.44%. The business had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ouster will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 26,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $36,481.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 964,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,665.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,914 shares of company stock worth $55,267. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ouster by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ouster by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ouster by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ouster by 2,074.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,633,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,603 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

