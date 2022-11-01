Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Shares of OSTK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,395. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 3.51. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $111.28.

In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,326.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 259.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 65,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

