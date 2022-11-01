Oxen (OXEN) One Day Volume Tops $183,703.00

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $13.49 million and $183,703.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,517.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00022478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00269055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00117176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.86 or 0.00730509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.85 or 0.00559848 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00230317 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,535,478 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.