PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) is Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s 7th Largest Position

Sound Shore Management Inc CT reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,982 shares during the period. PACCAR makes up about 3.5% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned about 0.33% of PACCAR worth $95,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in PACCAR by 28.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $550,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 31.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $356,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR stock remained flat at $96.83 during midday trading on Tuesday. 33,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,038. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.66. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.36.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

