Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PCRX. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

