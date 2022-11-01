Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.80. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $82.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,863,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

