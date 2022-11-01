Paramount Global (PARAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of 7.78 billion for the quarter.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Down 4.1 %

PARAA stock opened at 21.08 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of 20.66 and a fifty-two week high of 41.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is 24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is 28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paramount Global stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.