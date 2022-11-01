Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel Sells $15,205.54 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 4,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $15,205.54. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 437,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,169.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 191,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,898. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $193.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.36. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.35.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

