PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,012,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,857 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.61% of PayPal worth $489,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in PayPal by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.73. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $233.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

