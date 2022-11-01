Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 12,075 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth $99,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 187.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,141.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

