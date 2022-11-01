Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 2,889 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $565,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 34.2% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $124.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.35 and a 200-day moving average of $118.78. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

