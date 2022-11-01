Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $125.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.06 and a 200 day moving average of $115.78. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.