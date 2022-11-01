Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys New Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 133.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.50.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Vertical Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.